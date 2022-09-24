Friday Night Lights – Sardis SV had the Bye, Grizzlies Beat St Thomas Moore in the Annual Homecoming Game

Sardis/Chilliwack – For this week’s Friday Night Lights, the Sardis Senior Varsity Football Falcons had the bye. They play an exhibition game against Belmont (Langford) at Rick Klassen Field on the holiday Friday September 30. The official dedication of the new field name is 1:30PM with the game following at 2PM.

GW Graham Senior Varsity squad beat St Thomas Moore Knights 38-13 at Exhibition Stadium. This was the annual homecoming game.

The Senior Varsity Grizzlies are on the road for their next tilt on Saturday afternoon October 1 against Vancouver College.