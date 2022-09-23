Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation 5K Run/Walk – Raising Funds for Fraser Canyon Hospital – Saturday October 1

Hope – Join the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation 5K Run/Walk, Saturday October 1 and run for Hope in beautiful Hope.

This annual 5K Run/Walk loop starting at the Fraser Canyon Hospital is a great mix of road and trail along the Coquihalla River and through Thacker Park that will please every one of any age or ability that wishes to participate.⁠

@garrison_running_co will join us again to lead the event and guide the participants. ⁠

Register today by visiting www.fvhcf.ca/runforhope

Funds raised for this event will support the Fraser Canyon Hospital.