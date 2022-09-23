Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 22, 2022 INTERVIEW: Darrell Furguson, Amber Price, Bud Mercer, Leo Facio (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 22, 2022 INTERVIEW: Darrell Furguson, Amber Price, Bud Mercer, Leo Facio.

This episode of chillTV News of the Week presented by the Campaign to Re-Elect Willow Reichelt for School Trustee.
Authorized by Willow Reichelt, willowfortrustee@gmail.com

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• chillTV continues our series with the Municipal Election Candidates – Ferguson. Price, Mercer and Facio!
• Chilliwack Teachers Association release with questionnaire for Trustee Candidates.
• Local services to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth.
• ALSO The Huskers are coming home.

AND…

The Welcome Matt: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty.

PLUS!:

INTERVIEW: Darrell Furgason, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board.
INTERVIEW: Amber Price, Candidate Chilliwack City Council.
INTERVIEW: Bud Mercer, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack City Council.
INTERVIEW: Leo Facio, Mayor/Candidate Harrison Hot Springs Council.

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

