chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 22, 2022 INTERVIEW: Darrell Furguson, Amber Price, Bud Mercer, Leo Facio (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 22, 2022 INTERVIEW: Darrell Furguson, Amber Price, Bud Mercer, Leo Facio.
This episode of chillTV News of the Week presented by the Campaign to Re-Elect Willow Reichelt for School Trustee.
Authorized by Willow Reichelt, willowfortrustee@gmail.com
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• chillTV continues our series with the Municipal Election Candidates – Ferguson. Price, Mercer and Facio!
• Chilliwack Teachers Association release with questionnaire for Trustee Candidates.
• Local services to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth.
• ALSO The Huskers are coming home.
AND…
The Welcome Matt: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty.
PLUS!:
INTERVIEW: Darrell Furgason, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board.
INTERVIEW: Amber Price, Candidate Chilliwack City Council.
INTERVIEW: Bud Mercer, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack City Council.
INTERVIEW: Leo Facio, Mayor/Candidate Harrison Hot Springs Council.
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™