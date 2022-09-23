chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 22, 2022 INTERVIEW: Darrell Furguson, Amber Price, Bud Mercer, Leo Facio (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 22, 2022 INTERVIEW: Darrell Furguson, Amber Price, Bud Mercer, Leo Facio.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• chillTV continues our series with the Municipal Election Candidates – Ferguson. Price, Mercer and Facio!

• Chilliwack Teachers Association release with questionnaire for Trustee Candidates.

• Local services to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

• ALSO The Huskers are coming home.

AND…

PLUS!:

INTERVIEW: Darrell Furgason, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board.

INTERVIEW: Amber Price, Candidate Chilliwack City Council.

INTERVIEW: Bud Mercer, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack City Council.

INTERVIEW: Leo Facio, Mayor/Candidate Harrison Hot Springs Council.

