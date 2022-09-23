ARRESTED – Chilliwack RCMP – Arrest Suspect for Firearm Possession – Kenneth Charlie

Chilliwack – SEPTEMBER 23 UPDATE – On Fruday, the RCMP confirm that the 24-year-old male reported wanted for possession of a firearm without a license, assault with a weapon, obstruction and breach of release order on September 14, 2022 has been arrested.

SEPTEMBER 14 ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 24 year old, Kenneth Charlie. Charlie is wanted for possession of a firearm without a license, assault with a weapon, obstruction and breach of release order.

Kenneth Charlie is described as:

Indigenous male

185 cm (6’1)

77kg (170 lbs)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information about Kenneth Charlie, or where he may be, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.