ARRESTED – Chilliwack RCMP – Arrest Suspect for Firearm Possession – Kenneth Charlie

Chilliwack – SEPTEMBER 23 UPDATE – On Fruday, the RCMP confirm that the 24-year-old male reported wanted for possession of a firearm without a license, assault with a weapon, obstruction and breach of release order on September 14, 2022 has been arrested.
SEPTEMBER 14 ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 24 year old, Kenneth Charlie. Charlie is wanted for possession of a firearm without a license, assault with a weapon, obstruction and breach of release order.
Kenneth Charlie is described as:
- Indigenous male
- 185 cm (6’1)
- 77kg (170 lbs)
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
If you have any information about Kenneth Charlie, or where he may be, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.