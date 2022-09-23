Skip to content

ARRESTED – Chilliwack RCMP – Arrest Suspect for Firearm Possession – Kenneth Charlie

Chilliwack – SEPTEMBER 23 UPDATE – On Fruday, the RCMP confirm that the 24-year-old male reported wanted for possession of a firearm without a license, assault with a weapon, obstruction and breach of release order on September 14, 2022 has been arrested.

SEPTEMBER 14 ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 24 year old, Kenneth Charlie. Charlie is wanted for possession of a firearm without a license, assault with a weapon, obstruction and breach of release order.

Kenneth Charlie is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 185 cm (6’1)
  • 77kg (170 lbs)
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have any information about Kenneth Charlie, or where he may be, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

RCMP/Kenneth Charlie

