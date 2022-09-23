BC Families to Receive up to $550 a Month Reduction on Child Care Fees, FNLC Applauds the Decision

Victoria – One step closer to $10 a day child care in BC.

Starting in December, parents in British Columbia will save as much as an additional $550 per month for each child they have in participating licensed child care centres.

The Province is directly funding licensed child care centres so families will not need to apply for these savings. This funding will lower fees for children, kindergarten-aged and younger.

For more information on the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative, including participating providers, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/savemoney-childcare

For more information on ChildCareBC, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare

Toward $10-a-day: www.canada.ca/child-care

For more information on $10 a Day ChildCareBC sites and spaces, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare10aDaysites

These additional savings, which build on earlier fee cuts introduced as part of the Province’s $2.7-billion investment in ChildCareBC since 2018, are being funded through the five-year, $3.2-billion Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Payments to providers will be increased by 100% or more. These payments are designed to help ensure providers can continue providing quality care for children, help them fight rising costs and reduce the need to pass on these costs to families.

For example:

A family with a 10-month-old and a three-year-old in group care could save as much as $11,940 more per year, in addition to the $5,400 per year they are already saving.

A family with a two-year-old and a four-year-old receiving family care would see up to $10,080 more in savings each year, in addition to the $3,120 per year they are already saving.

“The YMCA is honoured to partner with the Government of B.C. and join other providers to deliver significant savings to deserving families throughout the province,” said Heidi Worthington, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater Vancouver. “Making child care in British Columbia high quality, affordable and accessible requires a true commitment to collaboration. The YMCA applauds the governments of Canada and B.C. for their ongoing investment in child care, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with all levels of government to support even more families and to ensure their children get the best possible start.”

FNLC Applauds Major Child Care Savings for Families in BC

Cheryl Casimer, First Nations Summit Political Executive, stated: “We applaud the announcement made today by the provincial government on additional funding for reduced childcare rates. This marks a significant step in the right direction. Many First Nations people find themselves at the bottom of the economic ladder in Canada. Unfortunately, for them, childcare and preschool have been an unreachable ‘luxury,’ which they could simply not afford. This increased funding will allow all First Nations parents, no matter how low their income, to send their children to preschool and daycare, inclusive of First Nations’ culture and language.”

“The massive changes announced today increase First Nations access to affordable childcare; however, ongoing efforts are needed to prioritize and address long-standing gaps in access to affordable childcare experienced by First Nations in rural, remote, and reserve communities,” stated Regional Chief Terry Teegee, British Columbia Assembly of First Nations. “We look forward to engaging with the Province to discuss distinction-based funding opportunities and supports for First Nations on reserve wanting to establish licensed childcare facilities.”

Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Union of BC Indian Chiefs Secretary-Treasurer, stated “Fee reductions come at a critical time, as zero to six years in early childcare is essential for early learning and well-being, especially having cultural and language learning provided by our Knowledge Keepers. That is key in our communities.”