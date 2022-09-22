Province Releases Recommendations on Repeat Offending – Focus On Mental Health Issues, Substance Use, Improving Service for Indigenous People

Victoria – The Province has received expert recommendations that will help shape actions to keep people and communities safe, and connect people who have been committing repeat offences with the supports they need to break out of that cycle.

To read the executive summary and recommendations, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/InvestigationRecommendations.pdf

To read the BC First Nations Justice Council’s submission to the investigation panel, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/ProlificOffendersInvestigation.pdf

Communities throughout B.C. have been dealing with an increase in repeat offending – criminal activity from a small group of people who are disproportionately committing petty crimes in neighbourhoods – as well as unprovoked violent stranger attacks. The Province, in co-operation with the BC Urban Mayors’ Caucus, hired experts in mental health and policing, Amanda Butler and Doug LePard, to provide a rapid, independent analysis of the public-safety challenges communities are facing and recommend evidence-based solutions.

The investigation makes recommendations in several areas, such as: