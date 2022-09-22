2022 Film Projects in Abbotsford On Pace to Break Records Set in 2021

Abbotsford – Abbotsford seems to be the home for many film projects, especially from Hallmark and Lieftime Channels, among other outlets.

City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley with Tourism Abbotsford and Downtown Abbotsford confirm the numbers.

In 2021, Abbotsford broke the annual records for filming with a total of 72 productions, 301 filming days, and 252 locations used in the City of Abbotsford.

Permits, catering and other amenities bring dollars into the City.

The City of Abbotsford is projected to maintain and possibly break this record again in 2022.

Keep your eyes peeled for Abbotsford spots in the movies and shows you’re watching, you never know when you’ll see your favourite local business, park or something else surprising.

See, Vancouver isn’t the only one that shows upon screen.