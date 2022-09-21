Ring of Fire – The Music of Johnny Cash – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – October 7

Chilliwack — The music of Johnny Cash has captivated people world-wide for decades, and now this extraordinary tribute to the Man in Black arrives at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 7. Ring of Fire brings a theatrical and musical experience that celebrates the life and influence of Johnny Cash. In a unique and stunning show that will enthrall you and have you humming along long after the music stops.

Featuring twenty-eight of Cash’s songs, everything from “I Walk the Line”, to “Folsom Prison Blues”, to “Hurt”, this performances uses his music to tell a story. Ring of Fire explores a variety of themes and elements of the musician’s life, from love and faith to struggle and success, and family and home. Cash’s music is woven throughout the entire production, performed by the cast who portray different elements of his life, but never actually Johnny Cash himself.

Ring of Fire is a fantastic musical journey about one of the greatest singer and songwriters in music history, and honours the influence Johnny Cash continues to have on music. He was a wild gentleman, a rustic poet and one of America’s greatest icons, and this honest performance highlights the life he lived. First Impressions Theatre’s production is a combination of garage jam, story-telling and just a hint of the spiritual. Ring of Fire credits milestones that are now carved out in music history in a celebration of the life and music of Johnny Cash.

This tribute to the music of The Man in Black is unlike any other. With an unforgettable cast performing some of the most familiar and recognizable songs of the past century, it’s a show that’ll remind you what it was that made the iconic Johnny Cash so successful. Prepare yourselves for a foot stompin’, crowd-pleasing, salute to a unique musical legend!

Ring of Fire is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 7, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Ring of Fire is generously sponsored by: 89.5 JR Country, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia, the British Columbia Touring Council, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.