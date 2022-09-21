Skip to content

Hallmark Back in Kent for Filming of “Long Lost Christmas” – September 22 – 24

Kent/Harrison – Films crews from Hallmark will be filming in the District of Kent from September 22 – 24, 2022, at 3628 Hot Springs Road.

This is for more scenes from a show that has already been partially shot in the area called “Long Lost Christmas”

The film crew we will be parking their work trucks and essential vehicles on private property. The filming does not involve any loud noises or gunfire but there will be snow and Christmas decorations. They will also have bright lights set up, directed only towards the film set, making the area appear much brighter than usual.

Please refer to the Public Notice on our website for full details:

https://www.kentbc.ca/…/filming-notice-september-22…

Long Lost Christmas September Shooting Schedule/2022

