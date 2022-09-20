Campfire Ban Rescinded for Coast Fire Centre – Open Fires, Barrel Burning and Fireworks Still a No Go

Fraser Valley – Some good news with the cooler weather and a few raindrops.

BC Wildfire Service has lifted the campfire prohibition in all regions of the Coastal Fire Centre.

NOTE: While campfires will be allowed in the Coastal Fire Centre, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited, including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages.

These restrictions will remain in place until October 28, 2022, or until the order is rescinded.

