BIM Academy to Deliver Digital Strategy on $1.72B in Hospital Development for new Surrey Hospital and Cancer Centre

Surrey (Cristina Belmonte) – BIM Academy is giving digital support and guidance in the redevelopment of a key hospital facility for Fraser Health Authority.

Fraser Health Authority is one of five publicly funded health authorities working together with the Ministry of Health in British Columbia (BC) and is making significant investments in health care throughout the region to upgrade its facilities.

As one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing health authorities, with 43,000 staff, medical staff and volunteers, Fraser Health provides a wide range of integrated health care services to more than 1.9 million people living in communities stretching from Burnaby to Fraser Canyon.

Major financial investment has been committed to building and renovating hospitals in the region with the objective of creating more beds and more operating rooms. As well as expanding and enhancing specialized care options to meet the needs of an expanding community, Fraser Health is investing in new technology and essential medical equipment.

BIM Academy was appointed to provide Fraser Health with building information modelling (BIM) consulting services for the New Surrey Hospital and Cancer Centre. This $1.72 billion new state of the art hospital and Cancer Centre will provide care for hundreds of thousands of people living and working in the BC community.

BIM Academy’s consultancy role consists of developing the information requirements and coordinating and managing the BIM process to inform and guide the client, project designers and the construction team in the implementation of BIM.

FYI:

BIM Academy was founded in the UK in 2011. It was born out of a partnership between Ryder Architecture and Northumbria University . From which came the idea to digitalise the way built assets are designed, constructed and operated. Fast forward to 2022 and BIM Academy is a leading global provider of consultancy services to clients such as Fraser Health, BMW, Sydney Opera House, the United Kingdom Royal Household, Lego, the Qatar Government and Hong Kong Airport.