AbbyPD Investigating a Targeted Home Invasion on Fraser Highway – Looking For Video

Abbotsford – On Sunday afternoon (September 18 @1:30PM), Abbotsford Police received a report that a home invasion had occurred in the 27000 block of Fraser Highway. Three male suspects had produced weapons and forced their way into the home, threatening family members inside. The males then fled prior to police being called.

Multiple AbbyPD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Service and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence. Thankfully, no family members were harmed, but they were incredibly shaken by this incident.

The three suspects were described as white males, ranging from  5’8 to 5’10 in height.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over this file. Although still in the preliminary stages of this investigation, Detectives believe that this is a targeted incident.

Detectives seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone in the area of Fraser Highway and Lefeuvre Road between 1 pm and 2 pm on September 18th. If you have any information that may assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2022-38801

