Chilliwack’s Ann Davis Society Video Wins Prestigious Award from DomesticShelters.org and Theresa’s Fund (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s Ann Davis Society Video has won a Prestigious Award from DomesticShelters.org and Theresa’s Fund.

The original song written and donated to Ann Davis Transition Society by Barry Stevenson and sung by both him and Jenna Walther provides a strong and moving message about the difficulties of leaving a relationship involving domestic violence.

DomesticShelters.org recognized the importance of this music video and awarded the Outstanding Documentary or Film Purple Ribbons Award to ADTS.

Executive Director Patti MacAhonic shares that, “We at Ann Davis Society are absolutely thrilled and humbled to see this good work and strong message get recognized in this way. The generosity of both Barry Stevenson and Jenna Walther to write and perform this song combined with the funding from HSA are so appreciated.

Ann Davis Transition Society is committed to amplify the message of hope and prevention to all women and children impacted by domestic violence (DMV).