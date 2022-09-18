UPDATE – 2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley – September 21 to 29 – Meet The Riders

Fraser Valley – The 2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley is September 21 to 29. Tour de Valley riders will cycle over 800km across the varied terrains of the Fraser Valley.

Cops for Cancer is an exciting annual event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across Canada raising money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

The impact of cancer on the life of a child and their family is devastating. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and caring support programs like Camp Goodtimes to reduce its impact.

Returning for their second Tour are Chilliwack RCMP’s Cst. Mark JANZEN and Sgt. Krista VROLYK. New to the Tour this year are first time riders, Cst. Nikole ANDERSON of the Chilliwack RCMP and Cst. Jenna MOORE who is representing Agassiz RCMP.

We are excited to be do our part to raise money for this incredible cause. The money raised goes to support pediatric cancer research and support programs including Camp Goodtimes. We ride for the kids and their families who are battling cancer and for those who have tragically lost their battle.

One child with cancer is too many and together we are working hard to find a cure. We’ve come a long way in increasing the survival rates for childhood cancer which is currently 83% but we strive to reduce it even more.

We want kids to be kids. No child should have to battle this horrific disease. Riding in Tour de Valley is my way to support the kids and their families, providing them with hope that one day we can put an end to childhood cancer, says Cst. Mark JANZEN.

We’ll be stopping by local schools and businesses to connect with the community and raise funds and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society. An official itinerary of the Tour stops will be released later next week but the Tour will be riding in Chilliwack on Friday, September 23, Chilliwack / Agassiz on Saturday, September 24th, Hope and Boston Bar on Sunday, September 25th.

To date, Tour de Valley riders have raised more than $250,000 this year and are well on their way to meeting their $300,000 goal. The Cops for Cancer program is the largest national charitable fundraiser for childhood cancer research in Canada.

To donate to Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley, please visit:

https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/?fr_id=28331&pg=pfind&fr_search_type=team&donate=true

