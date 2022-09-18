UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Soccer Earns Draw with Cougars

Regina/Calgary/Fraser Valley (Jordie Aurthur) – Women’s Soccer: Cascades earn draw with Cougars

The University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team took home a share of the spoils after a 1-1 draw with the University of Regina Cougars on Saturday afternoon.

With the result, the Cascades move to 0-1-3 on the season, while the Cougars see their record go to 0-2-3.

UFV opened the scoring in the 23rd minute as Sofia Faremo got her head on the end of Jenna Mele’s cross for her first career Canada West tally.

Regina equalized on almost the last touch of the half, as Peyton Enns found Taylor Bubnick at the top of the box, and they finished it into the bottom left corner.

The Cascades were buzzing to start the second half, but early chances from Kayla Tallarico and Halle McCambley were unable to break the deadlock.

Faremo and McCambley led the way for UFV, with two shots on goal apiece, while Joven Sandhu made three saves for her squad.

Regina’s Cassandra De Amaral finished the game with six saves, and Bubnick posted two shots on the day.

Next up for UFV is a trip to Saskatoon as they take on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Sunday morning (11 a.m., canadawest.tv).

Men’s Soccer: Cascades drop decision 3-1 to Dinos



Calgary, AB – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday afternoon.

The Dinos got off to a dream start in the sixth minute as William Omoreniye drilled a free kick off the cross bar and in to give his team the lead.

Calgary doubled their lead in the 41st minute when Gianmarco Plenzic finished off a feed from Eryk Kobza.

The Cascades pulled one back in the 63rd minute as rookie Mateo Brazinha notched his first career Canada West goal, nodding home a corner from Ivan Mejia.

“I thought he did well, and he scored a really good header. He brought energy to the game, and he was an attacking threat.” UFV head coach Tom Lowndes noted about Brazinha’s performance.

“I’m really pleased he could get that first Canada West Goal.”

UFV pushed to equalize in the later part of the half but a second yellow card to Trevor Zanatta in the 80th minute put the team down to 10 men, and the Dinos would find an insurance goal just a moment later off the foot of Amanuel Petros to make it 3-1.

“The game is made up of moments, and at 2-1 I thought we were the better team. We had two or three chances that could have made it 2-2, but we didn’t take our chances at the right moments, and the chances that they had they took.”

“We know what its like when we come away from home. We are going to face adversity and I’m proud of my boys, they battled fantastically, Lowndes explained, “but, as much as the fight we showed was pleasing, we have to start picking up points.”

With the result the Cascades fall to 1-4 on the season, while the Dinos see their record improve to 2-2-2.

Next up, the Cascades travel to Saskatoon for a battle with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Sunday afternoon (1:30 p.m. on canadawest.tv).