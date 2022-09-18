Kinghaven Turns 50 – Helping Men in Their Journey of Recovery

Abbotsford – (Photos Courtesy Dave Loewen) Kinghaven drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Abbotsford celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday. Thousands of men have passed through its doors in their journey of recovery and healing from their addictions. The new 2nd stage housing will house another 50 – 60 men.

Construction of the project is estimated to complete in fall 2023.

The FVN story from April on the initial construction is here.

“This project is an example of how our government is working in partnership to make sure people in need have access to homes with supports to help them get back on their feet,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “We are thankful to be working with Kinghaven Peardonville House Society to deliver these much-needed homes.”

Located at 31250 King Rd., the six-storey, wood-frame building will provide 60 studio units, including five accessible units. The main floor of the building will offer a kitchen and dining room along with counselling offices.

2022 Kinghaven/Sept/Dave Loewen