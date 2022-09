Chilliwack – With the October 15 Municipal Election coming fast, the CTA or Chilliwack Teachers Association published their questionnaire for Election Candidates.

This is a long and detailed document, but it should give you an idea of where all the Chilliwack candidates stand on various issues, put to them in the quesitons.

NOTE that three candidates failed to make the deadline for their questions: Elliott Friesen, Lewis Point and Richard Procee.

The pdf is here at this link.