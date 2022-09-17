Local Drought Records Continue to Fall – Lawn Sprinkling Rules Still in Effect

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Environment Canada) – Just a few drops of rain here and there, does not quality as a drought breaker.

NOTE: Sprinkler Rules remain in effect until September 30.

That according to Roger Pannett and Environment Canada.

He tells FVN in his latest release:

No showers for September 16th, so the 44 day drought & local extreme fire danger remains!

In past 61 days , only 6.8 mm on August 3rd.

With present forecast of at least 14 more days of dry ,warm weather, previous long drought records to be exceeded.

Also, with the present trace of precipitation, on target to be the driest September since Chilliwack records commenced in 1879.

Previous driest Septembers .

6.6 mm in 2012.

8.2 mm in 1991.

8.2 mm in 1989.

Average Chilliwack September rainfall is 112.7 mm on 11 days.

Drought records,

51-day drought. July 7 to August 26 ,1951.

46-day drought. June 14 to July 29, 1985.

46-day drought .June 16 to July 31,2021.

42-day drought . July 2 to August 12,1960.

41-day drought. July 8 to August 17,1990.