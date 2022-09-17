Gas Rates to Remain Steady for Majority of FortisBC Customers

Surrey – FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) has received approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to maintain the cost of gas rates for the majority of its customers until December 31, 2022. As such, customers will not see a change to the cost of gas rate on their bill, with the exception of customers in Fort Nelson who will see an increase.

“We are always working to keep our gas rates affordable and its especially important now with cost of living increasing and the fall and winter heating season upon us, “said Joe Mazza, vice-president, energy supply and resource development at FortisBC. “Our priority is to deliver safe and reliable energy to our customers while working to accelerate our transition towards renewable and low-carbon energy.”

As of October 1, 2022:

Mainland and Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior, Whistler and Revelstoke)