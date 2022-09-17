Friday Night Lights – GW Graham Grizzlies Beat John Barsby 35-7

Nanaimo/Chilliwack – (Ian Parksi) – The 1-0-1 Bulldogs hosted the 2-0 Grizzlies in Week 2 Exhibition action over in Nanaimo on Friday night.

Quarterback Lucas Feaver had 19 completions in 25 attempts, for 351 yards, threw for 3 TD’s, and ran one in himself as well. Braeden Macdonald had 6 receptions for 92 yards, Orregaard had 4 catches for 126 yards and 2 TD’s (photo of one of them attached), Dallas had 6 catches for 98 yards and a TD, and Christian Beck had 3 catches for 25 yards. Maleky Colgiu had 14 rushes for 73 yards and a TD in the ground game.

At halftime, the score was 28-7, after the Grizzlies ran the two minute drill, capitalizing on the last play of the half. In the second half, both squads were able to develop their players on both sides of the ball for the upcoming season grind.

Linebacker Aiden Parks and Defensive End Vincent Branauer both played well to lead the Grizzlies defence with 5 tackles each. Riley Ashley had another interception on the day (for 2 on the season), as well as 3 tackles, and Sage Brunner added a pick late in the game to help seal the win. Grizzlies Defensive Coordinator Ian Parks said after the game “The defence really had a bend don’t break attitude against a strong running team, and had 3 great red zone stands, holding them to 0 points on 12 plays inside the 10 yard line.”

Josh Seo was 5 for 5 on points after the TD, and helped the Grizzlies put the Bulldogs deep in their own end with a strong kickoff game.

After the game, Head Coach Luke Acheson said “I thought we had a great week of practice, preparing for a hard hitting game against a tough opponent. It showed when we executed well early, and the coaching staff is happy with the way the team performed on the road.”

Next week’s game, the 3-0 Grizzlies play their Homecoming game against the St. Thomas More Knights at 7pm at Exhibition Stadium in Chilliwack.