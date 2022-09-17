AbbyPD Searching for Missing Woman – Dana Dube

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police need your help in locating 57-year-old Dana Dube. Dana’s loved ones are very concerned and report that this is out of character.

Dana’s home is in Langley, but she is often in the Abbotsford area tending to her animals who live on Lefeuvre Rd. Dana was last seen in Abbotsford on Walter St, tending to other animals, on September 16, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am.

Dana is Caucasian, 5’6, 180lbs and has dark brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a burgundy-colored top. Dana drives a grey 2000 Toyota Tundra truck with BC plate BN 3857. The truck has a canopy and is pictured in the photo. Dana is known to spend time in the areas of Hope, the Vedder River and Cutlas Lake.

The AbbyPD will continue to investigate and have sought assistance of other police agencies where she is known to frequent. AbbyPD are asking for the public to be on the look out and to contact the Abbotsford Police Department if they have any information that may assist at 604-859-5225 or text ABBYPD (222973).