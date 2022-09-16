Construction Starts on Expansion and Renovation of Abbotsford Police HQ

Abbotsford – Construction is starting on the expansion and renovation of the Abbotsford Police Department Headquarters.

Needless to say access to AbbyPD HQ will be affected by the construction crews.

The updated building will provide officers and civilian staff with the space and tools to do their jobs safely and effectively as they strive to make Abbotsford the safest city in BC by suppressing gang violence, reducing property crime related offences, engaging with our diverse community and more.

The new site significantly expands the size of the current headquarters, which was built in 1988 for the Matsqui Police Department when just 74 officers along with a complement of support staff served a population of 58,000 residents. With currently nearly 350 officers and staff supporting a community of 157,000 the new building will provide additional workspace, change rooms, parking, jail cells, bail hearing rooms, a breathalyzer room and allow for growth for years to come as the community of Abbotsford continues to grow.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, over the next 30 or so months, with limited construction done on weekends and holidays. Phase 1, the expansion of the current headquarters will run from September 2022 to Fall 2023. The current site will be renovated so it integrates seamlessly with the expansion, which will take place from Fall 2023 to Winter 2024/early 2025.

While parking will remain available to visitors and individuals working in the Civic Precinct during construction, access to the area and parking at City Hall, Abbotsford Police Department, University of the Fraser Valley, The Reach Gallery Museum and the Clearbrook Library will be impacted, and in some cases moved to a nearby area. Maps are available on the City’s website and throughout the Civic Precinct to guide visitors. Visitors are asked to give themselves extra time to get to where they are going and anticipate construction-related disruptions on site.