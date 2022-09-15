Village of Harrison – Public Hearing on Official Community Plan September 20

Harrison – There will be a public hearing on the OCP Official Community Plan for the Village of Harrison. This will be at Memorial Hall Tuesday September 20 at 6PM.

Not only will housing issues be addressed, the Overall Development Concept will be under scrutiny: (the Village information package from the website is here)

Overall Development Concept

The overall development concept is a broad summary of the general land use priorities for the future of Harrison Hot Springs, consistent with the Goals of the OCP. The elements of this concept are as follows:



Village Centre:

Development of a compact, pedestrian‐oriented town centre with mixed use commercial and residential development, a range of services and a comprehensive design theme for buildings and streetscape; to be guided by the Village Design Guidelines.



Lakeshore Development:

Enhancement and extension of the lakeshore park and walkway from the hot springs source site on the west to the marinas on the east, protection of the views of the lake, development of the hot springs source site, and review of parking and road system.



Residential Development:

Expansion of multi‐family residential uses in the Village Centre, townhouse development near Lillooet Avenue east, and low-density residential development in central/south Harrison, with appropriate traffic management to protect residential quality.



Tourism Development:

Increased economic opportunities for tourism growth and outdoor recreation activities compatible with adjacent residential land uses; to be guided by a long‐term Tourism Development Strategy that focuses on the future of tourism in Harrison Hot Springs.



Park and Trail System Development:

An integrated system of parks and trails that expands the outdoor recreation and tourism activities, linking Hot Springs Road, Miami River, the East Sector, the lakeshore, the Harrison River, and other features