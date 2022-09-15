Good News on Wildfires – Heather Lake and Flood Falls Trail Wildfires Now Classified as Being Held

Hope/Manning Park – BC Wildfire Service had great news on Thursday afternoon.

As of September 15, due to current and forecasted conditions, the Heather Lake and Flood Falls Trail wildfires are now classified as Being Held.

This fire means that under the forecasted conditions and with the resources assigned to these two fires, they are not expected to spread beyond their current boundaries.

As of Friday, September 16, these fires will no longer be classified as Fires of Note. BC Wildfire Service will continue actioning these fires and liaising with nearby communities, BC Parks, local governments and other agencies as required.

The evacuation orders and alerts that were associated with these fires have been rescinded. The public should continue to use caution and care when driving through any area where there are active wildfires.