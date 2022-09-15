Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC announced it’s 2022-23 school year Pro D Day Camps for elementary aged students born between 2010-2017. Participants will have indoor and outdoor space to work on their soccer related skills as well as the opportunity to expand their athletic experience through introduction to new sports.

Camps will be offered in two segments, full day (8:30am-2:30pm) and half day (8:30am-11:30pm) and all participants will receive a camp t-shirt.

Chilliwack FC Pro D Day Camps will run on the following dates:

October 7 – Exhibition Field

October 21 – Exhibition Field

November 25 – Townsend Park Field A

January 27 – Townsend Park Field A

February 17 – Townsend Park Field A

April 28 – Townsend Park Field A

May 19 – Townsend Park Field A

June 2 – Townsend Park Field A

Pro D Day Camp will take place at Townsend Park Field A/Exhibition Field.

Full Day Camp – $95

Half DayCamp – $60

To register please follow this link.