Another 192 OD Deaths in BC from Toxic Drugs in July

Victoria – The overdose numbers from the toxic illegal drug supply on the streets continues to roll along, without any end in sight.

At least 192 lives were lost to toxic substances in July, according to preliminary reporting released by the BC Coroners Service.

The 192 lives lost in July represent a 31% increase over the number of deaths recorded in June 2022 (147), and equates to approximately 6.2 deaths per day. Nearly 1,300 deaths due to toxic drugs have been reported to the BC Coroners Service between January and July, which is a record number for the first seven months of a calendar year.

By local health area, in 2022, the highest rates of death have been reported in Lillooet, Mission, Terrace, Cariboo/Chilcotin and Powell River.

Illicit drug overdose death report (Data to July 31, 2022):

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/statistical/illicit-drug.pdf