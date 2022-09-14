Stan Petersen Seeking His Fourth Term as Abbotsford School Trustee

Abbotsford – Stan Petersen is seeking his fourth term as an Abbotsford School Trustee in this October’s municipal elections. “After 33 years as an educator in Abbotsford I was privileged to continue to serve the Abbotsford education community as a Trustee over the last eleven years; the last four as the Chair of the Board”.

Petersen’s three children graduated from the Abbotsford District and he now has three grandchildren attending in the District. “I continue to have a passion for the education of Abbotsford students and would love the challenge and excitement of another four years”.

Petersen has a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and feels his experience as a teacher and administrator in the Abbotsford School District provides a valuable perspective to the Abbotsford School Board. He serves on the Agenda Setting Committee, the Communications Committee, the District planning team, and the Indigenous Education Council and as Board Chair is an ex-officio member of all other Board committees.

Petersen is also very active in the Abbotsford Community. He serves on the Board of the Abbotsford Youth Commission as past President, is a Director for the Clearbrook Kiwanis, is a member of the organizing committee for the Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament, a member of the committee that hosts the BC High School Wrestling Championships, a game director for the Provincial Senior and Grade 8 basketball championships, and was the Sponsorship Chair for the 2019 Canadian Student Leadership Conference that was hosted in Abbotsford. He was also the Vice President of the very successful 2016 Abbotsford BC Summer Games and now serves as the Co-Sports Director for the 55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in August 2023.

stanfortrustee@gmail.com