RCMP – Wanted for Breaking Probation: Kayla Killoran-Roy

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 24 year old, Kayla Killoran-Roy. Killoran-Roy is wanted for failure to comply with probation order contrary to Section 733.1 (1) of the Criminal Code.

Kayla Killoran-Roy is described as:

Caucasian female

167 cm (5’6)

53kg (117 lbs)

Black hair

Hazel eyes

If you have any information about Kayla Killoran-Roy, or where she may be, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.