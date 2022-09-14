Skip to content

RCMP – Wanted for Breaking Probation: Kayla Killoran-Roy

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 24 year old, Kayla Killoran-Roy. Killoran-Roy is wanted for failure to comply with probation order contrary to Section 733.1 (1) of the Criminal Code.

Kayla Killoran-Roy is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 167 cm (5’6)
  • 53kg (117 lbs)
  • Black hair
  • Hazel eyes

If you have any information about Kayla Killoran-Roy, or where she may be, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

RCMP/Kayla Killoran-Roy

