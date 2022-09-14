First Canadian Walk For Veterans (Fraser Valley) – Mill Lake Park – Saturday September 24

Abbotsford – On Saturday September 24th at Abbotsford’s’ Mill Lake Park, veterans and civilians will walk together in the first Canadian Walk For Veterans event ever held in the Fraser Valley. One of the most important events to recognize the contributions of our serving military, veterans and first responders, the Canadian Walk For Veterans is held at cities throughout the country each fall. The theme for this year’s walk, Leave No One Behind, was chosen to raise awareness of the plight of translators, interpreters, cultural advisors and other locally employed people who were essential to Canada’s missions in conflicts throughout the world such as the Balkans, Somalia, Rwanda and Afghanistan.



True Patriot Love Afghan Resettlement Fund

The Government of Canada has announced special measures to bring Afghan interpreters and others who supported Canada’s mission to Canada safely and help them resettle, however more support will be needed.



The True Patriot Love Foundation, in partnership with organizations across the country, has launched a fund that will be distributed across Canada to local organizations working directly with Afghan refugees and their families as they adapt to life in Canada.



The Canadian Walk For Veterans is held annually, inviting Canadians to walk shoulder to shoulder in recognition of our military, veterans and first responders. The primary goal is to provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn about the challenges of coping with life after service. Net proceeds from this year’s walk will go to the True Patriot Love Afghan Resettlement Fund and to organizations that are working hard to provide veterans and first responders with support, rehabilitation services and the tools they need to cope. Most importantly these organizations provide hope and bring a sense of purpose back into the lives of those who need it.



Anyone wishing to participate in this 5km walk in support of this important cause is invited to register at: www.CanadianWalkForVeterans.com.



The Abbotsford Canadian Walk for Veterans will take place at Mill Lake Park – Bevan Avenue between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, Saturday September 24, 2022.