Chilliwack – “Sitting on a sofa on a Sunday afternoon, going to the candidates debate” – “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon and Garfunkel.

The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce will hold their All Candidates Debate September 28 at Chilliwack Cultual Centre from 6 to 9 PM.

It is free to attend in person.

The Chamber has an information page here.

The Chamber has reached out to their member for questions to the Mayor and Council Candidates.

More info – Leanna at leanna@chilliwackchamber.com