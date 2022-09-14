AbbyPD Capture Prolific Offender Micheal Derosier on Weapons Charges, Breach of Release

Abbotsford – On Wednesday, Abbotsford Police announced that Thirty-Three-year-old Michael Derosier has been charged with multiple firearms offences.

On September 11, 2022, (@9:56 PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers conducted a proactive conditions check on a prolific offender, finding the offender to be in breach of his court-ordered conditions.

A search incidental to a lawful arrest resulted in officers locating a loaded shotgun, a replica pistol and multiple knives on the offender’s person.

As a result of AbbyPD’s continued commitment to holding prolific offenders accountable, thirty-three-year-old Michael Derosier has been charged with multiple firearms offences and breach of his release conditions.

According to court records, he is listed as a prolific offender.

AbbyPD File 2022-37855