2022 Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival – September 16 and 17

Agassiz – It’s the tradition ! Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival – September 16 and 17.

This years theme: We Love Our Fraser Valley Farmers.

The irony is that this will be the last fair that 4-H will be involved with, as lack of participation will cause the demise of the organization after this fair.

Come out and enjoy the exhibits, 4H animals, parade, stage entertainment, chicken and corn BBQ and beer garden.

The Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival is run by a non-profit association called the Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association.

From District of Kent: Take a look at the maps below for road closures and the parade route. The Fall Fair parade is set to occur between the hours of 10:00 am and 10:30 am on September 17, 2022. The closure of Highway 9 to vehicles from Park Street to Highway 7 is required from 9:15 am to 11:15 am on September 17, 2022.



Website for more info: https://www.kentbc.ca/…/fall-fair-2022-parade-route.aspx

Facebook page info is here.