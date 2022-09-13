Wednesday Eco Market at Sardis Park Running Into September – First Time in 10 Years (VIDEO)

Sardis – The Eco Market at Sardis Park has been a staple for years. But after 2012, it didn’t run deep into September.

Ten years later, that has changed and every Wednesday through to the end of September, bakers, markers, growers and local talent will be there from 4PM to dusk.

For Wednesday September 14, Market coordinator Amy Neels told FVN : We have Golden Bannock food truck returning this week ( and for the rest of the month) along with Moonstruck Coffee and Kona Ice shaved ice. Our much loved musician LushLyrics (Roxanne) will be singing for us & we are working on the final vendor list. We do have Tatton Springs Ranch selling meat and Tanyas Rustic Bread back by popular demand.

2022 Eco Market at Sardis Park