RCMP Forward Evidence to Crown In Case Where Person Drove Into Residential School March in Mission

Mission – On June 4, Mission RCMP were called to Lougheed Highway just east of Mission, after the March for Recognition for Residential Schools was disrupted by an altercation between the driver of a blue pickup truck and members of the March – several of whom reported that they had been injured after the truck drove into them while the eastbound lane of the highway was blocked for the event.

The 77-year-old man that had been driving the truck later came forward and met with investigators, as did a large number of other witnesses. The investigation – led by the Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit – was quite complex, and involved piecing together details received from the victims and witnesses, as well as the many cell phone video clips provided to police.

Mission RCMP have since been working together in partnership with the BC Prosecution Service, and late last week, investigators forwarded the evidence package to them for their assessment.

No timeline is currently set for the charge assessment period, and out of respect for that process, no further details about the investigation will be released at this time.

“We understand that this has been a trying time for those affected by this incident, and we appreciate their patience and understanding,” says Constable Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. “Our investigators have been working with all of the victims and witnesses who came forward, to try to provide the best evidence possible to the BC Prosecution Service. We want to thank everyone who provided information, statements, and video clips to help chronicle the events of that day.”