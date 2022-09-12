Graham AAA Grizzlies Football Beat Carson Graham – Next Up – Road Trip To Nanaimo

Vancouver/Chilliwack (Ian Parksi) – In Week 1 action with the defending AAA Coastal Champion Grizzlies hosted the AA Coastal Champion Eagles (now in the AAA West), both showing off their respective offensive firepower.

GW Graham Grizzlies – 56 Carson Graham Eagles – 24

In their second game of the young year, the AAA East Grizzlies are now 2-0 after beating the fast paced AAA West Eagles 56-24 (including a convincing 44-8 win over the Belmont Bulldogs in their Week 0 game).

The Grizzlies offence put up 297 yards on 22 carries, with Running Back Maleky Colgiu leading the way with 190 yards, and Yapo Conteh adding 73 yards on the ground.

Quarterbacks Lucas Feaver (204 yards passing and 4 TD’s thrown) and Aiden Hewitt, led the Grizzlies offence in the first and second halves respectively. Receiver Tyson Orregaard had 3 receptions for 100yards and 2 TD’s, and receiver Carter Dallas had 3 receptions for 98 yards and 2TD’s to lead the Grizzlies air game.

Linebacker Riley Ashley picked off a pass at the 2 yard line and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to cap off a 42-6 first half. Orregaard added a timely interception to stop one of the Eagles offensive drives. Ashley and Conteh both led the way with 6 tackles each on the defence. Defensive Coordinator Ian Parks was pleased to be able to play over 30 players on defence again in an exhibition game, allowing players to fight hard for starting spots for the upcoming 2022 season.

On Special Teams, Josh Seo was 8 for 8 on PAT’s, and the Grizzlies Punt Team was crucial in recovering a fumbled punt to keep the offence rolling.

Quote from Head Coach Luke Acheson “I’m extremely proud of our Senior Grizzlies tonight. We played a tough opponent, stayed focused and played great”.

Next game is at John Barsby to play the Bulldogs in Week 2 action on Friday, September 16th at 2pm in Nanaimo.