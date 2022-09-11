Skip to content

UFV Sports Sunday – Women’s Soccer Postponed Due To Air Quality

Abbotsford (Jordie Arthur) – Sunday afternoon’s scheduled women’s soccer contest on Sunday afternoon in Abbotsford between the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades and the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns was abandoned at game time due to concerns over the air quality. 

At the scheduled kick off time, the Government of Canada’s Air Quality Health Index listed the conditions as “very high risk”.

Information regarding a potential rescheduling, or result, of the match will be released by the Canada West office at a later time. 

