Hallmark Filming “Long Lost Christmas” in Kent/Agassiz From September 12 to 17

Kent/Agassiz – The District of Kent welcome back Hallmark film crews to the community. The film crew will be onsite from September 12 – 13, 2022, along the 7000 & 6000 block of Pioneer Avenue. Additional filming will take place along Rockwell Drive and Hicks Lake Drive on September 15 – 17, 2022.

The show is called “Long Lost Christmas”

Filming Schedule*:

September 12: Filming exterior walk and talk scenes between 7098 and 7072 on Pioneer Avenue – 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

September 13: Filming interior dialog scenes at 6958 Pioneer Avenue – 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

September 15: Filming interior dialog scenes at 7552 Hicks Lake Drive & 7550 Rockwell Drive – 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

September 16 & 17: Filming interior and exterior dialog scenes at 7550 Rockwell Drive – 12:30 PM to 12:30 AM

*schedules subject to change

The film crew we will be parking their vehicles and large trucks off-site on private property. However, they will also be using eight parking stalls front of 6958 Pioneer Avenue. The filming does not involve any loud noises or gunfire but there will be snow and Christmas decorations.

Production Notification Letter – Pioneer

Production Notification Letter – Rockwell

Location Map: