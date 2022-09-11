Chilliwack-Hope MP Strahl Congratulates Pierre Poilievre, Newly Elected Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

Ottawa/Chilliwack – On Saturday night (and delayed by the death of Queen Elizabeth) the Conservative Party of Canada elected Pierre Poilievre as its new leader. In response to Pierre Poilievre’s victory, Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope released the following statement:

“Congratulations to my friend Pierre Poilievre for decisively winning the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.”

“I endorsed Pierre because I believe that Conservatives need a principled leader who will fight for our values and make the case for conservatism in Canada.”

“We need a champion who will stand up for our rights and freedoms and won’t back down from Justin Trudeau.”

“Pierre Poilievre is the leader we need for such a time as this and I am looking forward to working to help him become Canada’s next Prime Minister.”

The Conservative Party leadership election was decided in 1 ballot. The local Conservative Party membership in Chilliwack—Hope was behind Pierre, with 68% support on the first ballot.

With over 678,000 members and almost 418,000 ballots cast, the Conservative Party is the largest party in Canadian history by membership, resulting in the highest voter turnout ever.

2022 Conservative Leadership Election Results in Chilliwack—Hope: