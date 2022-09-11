BUSINESS OPINION – Bill’s Blog – How Can I Serve YOU?

Chilliwack (Bill Westmacott/Fivefold Financial) – We live in a growing financial complex world, and having sound guidance and the right solutions is becoming more and more necessary. As we enter the fall season, you may want to reassess your plan, make adjustments or add solutions you may have neglected. For those who have followed me for a while, you know that I focus on financial education and diverse solutions to grow and protect your wealth. So, how can I serve you?

. Being a broker, I can select the best solutions (affordability and options) with term or permanent insurance, critical illness, buy-sell insurance for business partnerships, disability, group plans, group RRSP, and insurance investment strategies. Do you need estate planning? Do you need liquidity in your investment or income? Are you interested in a higher yield on your corporate or personal savings? Lots of choices. Precious Metals Specialist: I can serve anyone in Canada or the USA with my relationship with one of the premier bullion dealers in Canada. Whether you are just starting with a small purchase of $500 or need a large quantity of gold or silver (100’s of thousands or millions), I can provide guidance and preferred pricing for my clients. We also provide world-class vaulting to protect your investment.

I have severalreferral arrangements with lending institutions for those needing traditional funding and for more complex mortgage situations (recent divorce, new to Canada, rental properties, distressed credit, etc.). Are you house rich and need extra income? Are you interested in exploring a reverse mortgage? Travel Insurance: Single trip or multi plans. Very competitive rates and comprehensive coverage. Student travel, visiting Canada, leaving Canada, and we have many solutions; please do not travel without proper coverage.

Single trip or multi plans. Very competitive rates and comprehensive coverage. Student travel, visiting Canada, leaving Canada, and we have many solutions; please do not travel without proper coverage. Cryptocurrency education: I offer a three-hour consult (In person or online) for those wanting to explore the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies as a speculative investment. No nonsense, and I cover all the basic things you need to consider before you invest a dollar.

also have trusted relationships with accounting, legal and notary public for those needing these services in the Fraser Valley. At Fivefold Financial, I keep things simple and follow a three-step process.

We do an introduction call, Zoom or in-person meeting to get to know you and your needs. After assessing your needs, I refer you to trusted solution providers or provide recommended solutions. Once you fully understand the recommendations and want to move forward, we will implement the strategy.

All the best as we enter the fall,

Bill Westmacott, Owner

Fivefold Financial