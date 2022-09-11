9:45AM Sunday – Highway 1 EB Closed from Annis Road to Flood Hope Road

Hope/Bridal Falls – The smoke that has been choking the Fraser Valley from the Flood Falls Trail Fire near Hope has forced the east bound closure of Highway 1.

From Emil Anderson Maintenance – HWY 1 CLOSURE I Due to wildfire activity in the area, Highway 1 has been temporarily closed eastbound between Annis Road and Flood Hope Road for 35.3 km, and closed in both directions between Hunter Creek Road (Exit 160) and Hope (Exit 170).

For the latest road conditions, check www.drivebc.ca

The fire remains listed as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

There is currently no threat to critical infrastructure or homes. There is pipeline construction infrastructure in the vicinity which has not been impacted.

Hope Brigade Days are still on.

Evacuation Alert is in effect. The Fraser Valley Regional District and District of Hope have issued an evacuation alert. For more information please go to the www.fvrd.ca or www.hope.ca