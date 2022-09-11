4AM Sunday – Highway 1 EB Closed from Highway 9 Exchange to Highway 3 – Due to Wildfire – Flood Falls Trail Fire Over 271 Hectares – Access to Hope Through Highway 7

Hope/Bridal Falls – The smoke that has been choking the Fraser Valley from the Flood Falls Trail Fire near Hope has forced the closure of Highway 1 between Highways 9 and 3.

The fire remains listed as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

There is currently no threat to critical infrastructure or homes. There is pipeline construction infrastructure in the vicinity which has not been impacted.

As of 6AM Sunday, Hope Brigade Days were still on.

Evacuation Alert is in effect. The Fraser Valley Regional District and District of Hope have issued an evacuation alert. For more information please go to the www.fvrd.ca or www.hope.ca