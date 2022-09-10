UFV Sports Friday – Women’s Soccer Get the “W”, James Lepp Wins Golf’s Nick Taylor Charity Pro-Am

UFV Sports Friday (Jordie Authur) – James Lepp takes home top prize in 2022 Nick Taylor Charity Pro-Am:

Abbotsford’s James Lepp carded a score of 59 to take home the $10,000 first prize in the 2022 Nick Taylor Charity Pro Am played at Cultus Lake Golf club on Friday.

The event paired 18 professionals from the Vancouver Golf Tour with amateur teams, in support of Chilliwack Community Services, Archway Services, the McMorris Foundation and the UFV Varsity golf programs.

Lepp’s score of -4 was one better that fellow pros Kevin Spooner and Luke Bogdan, and two shots better than the event’s patron and defending champion Nick Taylor, at -2. Spooner and Bogdan both went home with $4,000 cheques for their efforts.



This marks the fifth year that Taylor and wife Andie have lent their name to the charity event.

“Chris Bertram had the foundation laid for a great event and with Phil Algra’s help we have been able to make it even better,” said Taylor, who finished 134th on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup rankings this past season, including a season best T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, an event he won in 2020. “we have always wanted to keep it local with Abbotsford and Chilliwack because this is where we grew up and still spend time here.”

This also marked the first time the event was held at Cultus Lake Golf Club.



On the amateur side the Snowboard Canada group, a team that included former UFV golf coach Chris Bertram and Abbotsford native and Sportsnet host Dan Murphy, carded a score of -16 to tie Triton Transport for top spot. The team representing Chilliwack Ford was one shot behind at -15.



Proceeds provided to the UFV golf programs fund scholarships and exhibition travel for the teams. The Cascades kick off their Canada West golf season next week when they host the UBC Okanagan Heat at Chilliwack Golf Club September 17-19. The UFV teams will also be competing in the Canada West Championship at Cordova Bay on October 3rd and 4th.

Men’s Soccer: Vikes outlast Cascades with late goal

Victoria, BC– The University of the Fraser Valley men’s soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to the University of Victoria Vikes on Friday Evening at Centennial Stadium.

The Vikes got off to a hot start in the sixth minute as Harry Ritter West crossed the ball in from the left and Sylvain Taghaoussi struck it into the back of the net.

The Cascades responded in the second half, as Trevor Zanatta got on the end of a bouncing ball from Dulain Panditha at the edge of the Vikes box and made no mistake lofting it over the advancing keeper and into the net.

The hosts landed the knockout blow in the 83rd minute, as a corner kick from Dusan Mitrovic found the head of Connor Legge and he nestled the ball in the back of the net to give the hosts a 2-1 lead.

UFV sees their record fall to 1-2-0 with the loss, while the Vikes first win of the season moves them to 1-3-1.

Cascades head coach Tom Lowndes applauded his team’s performance but lamented missed opportunities.

“Our compete level was really good all night. We fought from minute one to minute 94”, he noted “we played well, dominated the game in terms of possession and territory, and we just needed to be more clinical in front of goal.”

UFV recorded 15 shots, eight of those on target, during the match, while the Vikes had nine total shots and four on target.

Manpal Brar paced the Cascades with four shots, while teammate Ivan Mejia had three.

Harry Ritter West had three shots to go with his assist for the Vikes.

The Cascades are back in action Saturday night as they visit the UBC Thunderbirds (7:30 p.m. kickoff, candawest.tv), while the Vikes will now host the Trinity Western Spartans on Saturday.

“I thought we deserved something out of the game tonight.” Lowndes said, “We could have deserved three points, and worst case one but we’ve come away with nothing, so we need to learn our lesson and dust ourselves off to go into the lion’s den tomorrow and face UBC.”

Women’s Soccer: Cascades, Cougars, battle to 1-1 Draw

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw with the Mount Royal University Cougars in front of a home crowd at the MRC Sports Complex in Abbotsford on Friday night.

With the tie, the Cascades record now stands at 0-1-2 on the season, while the visiting Cougars see their record move to 2-0-1.

Mount Royal found an opportunity to strike in just the sixth minute, as Catriona McFadden was sent in on a pass from Monet Alonso-Cruz and she made no mistake lifting the ball over Cascades keeper Joven Sandhu for her third goal of the season.

The Cascades found a breakthrough half an hour later, as Jasdeep Dhaliwal picked out a pass to spring Luciana Andrews in the 36th minute, and the rookie slotted it into the bottom left corner for her first goal as a Cascade.

UFV had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 75th minute, but Halle McCambley’s close range shot was denied by Lizzie Knight in goal.

A Sandhu save in the 82nd minute guaranteed that the teams would share the spoils on the night.

“I think every single person on the team needs to step it up just that little bit more, but overall we all did a good job at putting in the effort and getting stuck in especially in the second half” commented Cascades midfielder Hannah Gamble post game.

“At the end of the day, every single team that we’re going to play is a tough team, and we need to put in the work and grind it out”.

The Cascades held the bulk of the chances in the game with 10 shot attempts, including four shots from Andrews.

McFadden paced the Cougars with three shots, while Knight was forced into action for five saves.

“The girls battled from start to finish,” noted UFV head coach Niko Marcina, “we just need to be better in the final third. I think the chances were there, we just couldn’t finish tonight.”

The Cougars now head down the road to face the Trinity Western Spartans in Langley on Saturday, while the Cascades are back in action on Sunday at the MRC Sports Complex against the Lethbridge Pronghorns (12 p.m. kickoff, canadawest.tv).