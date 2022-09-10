Sockeye Season Now Open – September 9 to 18 – Island 22 and Dewdney Boat Launches Will Be Busy

Fraser Valley (DFO/FVRD) – Anglers are in their happy place.

From FVRD: Sockeye season is now open. Island 22 and Dewdney boat launches will be busy over the next few weeks so take care and watch out for others.

From DFO:

The current status of the Fraser River Sockeye salmon return provides for recreational Sockeye retention opportunities in the Fraser River. Waters: Non-tidal waters of the Fraser River from the downstream side of the CPR Bridge at Mission, BC to the Highway 1 Bridge at Hope, BC. Management measures: Effective September 9 until September 18, 2022: - The daily limit for Sockeye salmon is two (2). - You may not retain Chinook, Coho, Chum, or Pink salmon. - You may not use bait when fishing for salmon. Daily Limits: The aggregate daily limit for all species of Pacific salmon from tidal and non-tidal waters combined is four (4). Individual species limits also apply. Fishing is permitted during daylight hours only which refers to one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset). Barbless hooks are required when fishing for salmon in tidal waters and non-tidal waters in British Columbia. The term "marked" means a hatchery fish that has a healed scar in place of the adipose fin.