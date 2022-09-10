IHIT UPDATE Expected Saturday – Death of Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford

Mission/Abbotsford – SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 UPDATE – IHIT will be holding a media briefing on Saturday for the purpose of providing an update on an arrest and charges in relation to the 2017 homicide of 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford.

IHIT/Chelsey Gauthier

ORIGINAL STORY – AUGUST 2017 – The body of a missing Abbotsford Women who disappeared July 27, was found in Mission.

IHIT released the information on Friday afternoon, saying the Abbotsford Police Department’s investigation of the missing-person case ,22 year old Chelsey Gauthier led tp an isolated area of Mission near Sylvester Road and Dale Road.

That was on August 16. IHIT and Abbotsford Police now believe she was the victim of homicide and not a random attack.

Gauthier, a mom of two toddlers, was seen at around 11AM on Thursday, July 27 at the McDonald’s at Bourquin Crescent West and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and to assist the two daughters, age 2 and 3.

Investigators have asked that anyone with information call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Original Story August 1 –

On Sunday evening (July 30, 2017, at 10:15 PM), 22-year-old Chelsea Lea GAUTHIER was reported missing to the Abbotsford Police Department.

She was last seen on the morning of Thursday, July 27, 2017.

GAUTHIER is known to frequent various locations in Central Abbotsford but to this point she has not been located.

Chelsea has not been active on social media for several days. Her friends and family are very concerned.

GAUTHIER stands 5’8” tall and weighs 122 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and has piercings on her lower lip and tongue. (See photo) Chelsea often carries a “Hello Kitty” purse.

Anyone with information about Chelsea Lea GAUTHIER should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).