Hope/FVRD – In working with the BC Wildfire Service, the District of Hope and the Fraser Valley Regional District issued an Evacuation Alert for residents of the Flood Hope and western Silver Creek Areas.

Please go to https://hope.ca/emergency-management for on line details and exact locations.

Notices will be delivered by hand and via the Alertable App.

If required, more instructions will be issued via the Alertable App, and the District website.