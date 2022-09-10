FVRD – 2022 List of Candidates for the Areas within the FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District, for October 15 Municipal Election.

There will be elections within these FVRD areas:

Area B (Yale/Dogwood Valley/Sunshine Valley/Laidlaw/Choate/Othello/Spuzzum)

Peter Adamo

Dennis Adamson

Area C (Hemlock Valley/Harrison Mills/Lake Errock/Morris Valley)

Mike Armstong

Wendy Bales

Mel Waardenburg

Area G (Nicomen Island/Deroche/ Dewdney/Hatzic Island/Portion of Sumas Mountain)

Ray Boucher

Cory Cassel

Doug McNeill

These directors are now acclaimed:

Area A: Diane Johnson

Area D: Bill Dickey (incumbent)

Area E: Patti MacAhonic

Area F: Hugh Davidson (incumbent)

Area H: Taryn Dixon (incumbent)