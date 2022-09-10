FVRD – 2022 List of Candidates for the Areas within the FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District, for October 15 Municipal Election.
There will be elections within these FVRD areas:
Area B (Yale/Dogwood Valley/Sunshine Valley/Laidlaw/Choate/Othello/Spuzzum)
Peter Adamo
Dennis Adamson
Area C (Hemlock Valley/Harrison Mills/Lake Errock/Morris Valley)
Mike Armstong
Wendy Bales
Mel Waardenburg
Area G (Nicomen Island/Deroche/ Dewdney/Hatzic Island/Portion of Sumas Mountain)
Ray Boucher
Cory Cassel
Doug McNeill
These directors are now acclaimed:
Area A: Diane Johnson
Area D: Bill Dickey (incumbent)
Area E: Patti MacAhonic
Area F: Hugh Davidson (incumbent)
Area H: Taryn Dixon (incumbent)