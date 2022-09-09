US RV Manufacturer East to West, Unveiling a National Partnership with Abbotsford’s Fraserway RV – Introducing a $125M 10-Year National Product Line Investment (VIDEO)

Abbotsford/Elkhart, Indiana – US RV Manufacturer East to West has unveiled a National Partnership with Abbotsford’s Fraserway RV.

The deal will introduce the East to West product line to Canada and represents approximately $125 million over the next decade.

This is a major positive piece of business news for Fraserway RV. On November 17, 2021, after the atmospheric river flooded much of Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, there was a major fire on the Fraserway RV property on North Parallel Road in Abbotsford. This property serves as Fraserway RV’s Four Seasons RV Rentals division and inventory storage facility.

The Elkhart, Indiana company, which has an international reputation for building high quality RVs that are amenity-packed and rugged enough to meet the demands of the Canadian outdoors is expanding to Canada and that expansion is fueled by an exclusive partnership with Fraserway RV, Canada’s largest national RV dealer.



“We are very excited to be moving into Canada and we believe our RVs are an excellent fit for the northern climate. It’s also no secret that Canadians embrace the outdoors, whether that involves experiencing the spectacular parks and campgrounds or off grid camping, and we know residents from Nova Scotia to British Columbia will love East to West,” says company President Lisa Liegel Rees, daughter of the company founder.

As Canada’s only National RV group, Fraserway RV represent 15 locations across Canada with RV Sales, Parts, Service and Rental departments across three brands.

With units now rolling into Fraserway’s dealerships across the country, the demand for these RVs is already surging.



