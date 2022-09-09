Mulling It Over Long and Hard – Jason Lum Will Seek Fourth and Final Term as Chilliwack City Councilor

Chilliwack – Incumbent City Councillor Jason Lum confirmed his plans to run for re-election in the City of Chilliwack. Councillor Lum has been a tireless advocate on behalf of the citizens of Chilliwack and the Region and is recognized as a well-reasoned, and principled leader around the council table. “After careful consideration, and taking the time to speak with my family and close friends, I have decided to put my name forward for a fourth and final term on Council”

Lum’s portfolios have included Deputy Mayor, Transportation, Public Safety, the Chilliwack Creative Commission, The Chilliwack Innovation Network, as well as a Co-Chair for the Mayor’s Taskforce on Diversity, Inclusion, and Accessibility. He also completed his term on the Executive of the Lower Mainland Local Government Association, after being elected President by his peers in Local Governments across the region. His consistent efforts on behalf of the City have helped raise awareness around issues from homelessness outreach services to infrastructure investment, and climate resilience. Lum is also a four-term Board Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District and was most recently appointed to the Fraser Basin Leadership Committee on Regional Flood Management.

Prior to his election to public office, Lum was the youngest elected president of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and a board member on a number of local charitable and non-profit organizations. Lum also owns a small organic farm and has enjoyed the challenge of getting his hands dirty while learning the ins and outs of growing and selling produce. Lum was chosen as one of the University of the Fraser Valley “Top 40,” which recognizes 40 outstanding alumni whose ideas, passion, leadership and achievements have helped shape UFV and the communities they serve.

Lum, his wife Sheila and their two-year-old son Cedar reside in Yarrow.

