Mission – 2022 Election List of Candidates for the October 15 Vote

Mission —On Saturday, October 15, 2022, eligible voters will cast their ballot to elect 1 mayor, 6 councillors, and 4 school trustees.
The list of candidates for each office is now available:
Mayor:
Councillor:
- Babich, Earl
- Brar, Pash
- Davies, Mark
- Dhaliwal, Arsh
- Elias, Angel
- Gill, Jag
- Hamilton, Carol
- Handa, Shailu
- Herar, Ken
- Hockridge, Paul
- Kealey, Brandon
- Koch, Candace
- McLay, Steve
- McStravick, Tyler
- Obi, Sabastien
- Plecas, Danny
School Trustee:
Find out all the details about advance voting, voting day, and mail-in ballots on the election site at mission.ca/elections.