Mission – 2022 Election List of Candidates for the October 15 Vote

Mission —On Saturday, October 15, 2022, eligible voters will cast their ballot to elect 1 mayor, 6 councillors, and 4 school trustees.

The list of candidates for each office is now available:

Mayor:

Councillor:

School Trustee:

Find out all the details about advance voting, voting day, and mail-in ballots on the election site at mission.ca/elections.

