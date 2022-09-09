chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 8, 2022 Interview: John Allen, Mayoral Candidate Harrison Hot Springs (VIDEO)

Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 8, 2022

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 8, 2022 Interview: John Allen, Mayoral Candidate Harrison Hot Springs.

Interview: David Swankey, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board.

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 8, 2022 Interview: John Allen, Mayoral Candidate Harrison Hot Springs.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Candidates for the October 15 Municipal Election have until Friday Sep 9, 2022 at 4PM to file.
• Two arrests made in an attempted abduction, chillTV.
• Man exposing himself at Cultus Lake; investigation by police.
AND
• High school football season and the Chiefs training camp started this week.

Interview: John Allen, Mayoral Candidate Harrison Hot Springs.
Interview: David Swankey, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board.

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: Your Chilliwack Election Centre!

On Key

